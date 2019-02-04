Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal confirms he won't contest Lok Sabha polls for BJP

There were also reports that the RSS is also trying to form an action body like the Sabarimala Karma Samithi to contest the superstar, instead of giving him to the BJP camp.

Mohanlal

Malayalam movie actor Mohanlal (File Photo | PTI)

Putting an end to rumours and discussions surrounding his political entry, Mollywood superstar Mohanlal has confirmed that he won't be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election for any party.

The multiple national award winner said politics is not a topic that he knows much about and would love to stick to the profession of acting.

"I enjoy my profession as an actor because it gives me a lot of freedom. A lot of people will depend on you if you become a politician. Also, it’s not a subject that I know a lot about and so..." a TOI report stated Mohanlal as saying in Hyderabad.

His reaction comes following a statement by BJP Kerala state unit general secretary MT Ramesh, who has declared that the party is ready to let him contest in any seat of his choice. The party's only MLA in the state assembly, O Rajagopal, had said that they are pursuing the actor to contest from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

There were also reports that the RSS is also trying to form a non-political body like the Sabarimala Karma Samithi (action body constituted to protest the Supreme Court order allowing women's entry into the Sabarimala temple) to contest Mohanlal, instead of giving him to the BJP camp.

However, Mohanlal Fans and Welfare Association, the official body of his fans, has openly come against the comments of the BJP leaders, stating that they will strongly oppose any moves towards his political entry.

The 58-year-old actor, who is also the current President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA), was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan award, and many had said that it was due to his close association with the BJP.

  • Premnath MV
    Select our respected Metroman Shri E Sreedharan also come in next election
    1 day ago reply
