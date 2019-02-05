Home Entertainment Malayalam

Joseph Alphons: Born with music

Apart from singing, Joseph has already learned many instruments and composed a few songs with his friends.

Published: 05th February 2019

Joseph Alphons

Joseph Alphons

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

He was born into the world of music, literally. By hearing different formats, the child eventually followed his father’s path. Joseph Alphons, son of renowned music director Alphons Joseph, makes his singing debut in the film Lonappante Mamodeesa, through a single composed by his father.

The song Chinkariyam required the voice of a child. Bringing his son on board wasn’t a pre-planned move, says Alphons. “We needed a voice that matched the boy depicting the childhood of Jayaram’s character. As Joseph was in the same age group, we found him apt. We decided to go forward once everyone was impressed with the outcome.” 

Even Joseph’s upbringing had a musical touch. Alphons and his wife Rejni used to play different forms of music while Joseph was still inside the womb. Later, he started humming every song he heard. When queried about his experience in the recording studio, the 13-year-old says he was super-excited and a little tense at the same time. “I’d always wanted to sing in a film, and I’m so happy I got to realise that dream with my dad.”

It is quite surprising to note that the prodigy hasn’t learned classical music and is more interested in western styles. “Music has always been a part of my life. I started learning piano at the age of six. But I never had knowledge of Carnatic music,” says Joseph, who is currently training at his father’s music academy, Crossroads School of Music, Kalamassery. He counts Jalolsavam and Vellithira as his favourites of his father’s works.

Apart from singing, Joseph has already learned many instruments and composed a few songs with his friends. “I like piano the most. I used to play bass, drums, and tabla. Jazz and Rock are my favourite genres. But I’m trying to explore various forms of music.” The young lad is planning to manage both singing and composing hand-in-hand in future. 

“As he is already familiar with the recording process, we didn’t experience any difficulty,” adds Alphons. “In fact, he was very curious about instrumentation and orchestration, which are his areas of interest. And, if good projects turn up in future, we will definitely let him go. Moving out of the comfort zone will certainly polish his skills. In addition, our academy will soon launch a few more tracks featuring Joseph and his sister Maria Alphons.”

