Home Entertainment Malayalam

Antony Varghese-Tinu Pappachan’s second film titled Ajagajandharam

The script has been penned by two actors from Angamaly Diaries—Kichu Tellus and Vineeth Viswam.

Published: 02nd November 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Antony Varghese

Actor Antony Varghese (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

After Swathandryam Ardharathriyil, Antony Varghese is teaming up again with director Tinu Pappachan for another project titled Ajagajandharam. Chemban Vinod Jose and Tito Wilson, Antony’s co-stars in the thrilling prison break drama, will be also joining him.

The script has been penned by two actors from Angamaly Diaries—Kichu Tellus and Vineeth Viswam. They’ll be also among the supporting cast along with Arjun Asokan, Sudhi Koppa, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Jaffer Idukki among others.

Jinto George is in charge of the camera and Shameer Muhammed the editing. Immanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalapilliyum are bankrolling the film under the banner of Silver Bay Studios. Central Pictures will handle distribution.

Antony Varghese and Chemban Vinod were recently seen in Jallikattu. Antony’s other upcoming Malayalam film is Aanaparambile World Cup. He will be also making his Tamil debut in Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 64, led by Vijay. Chemban will be next seen in Poozhikkadakan, Idi Mazha Kaattu, and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s as-yet-untitled follow-up to Jallikattu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angamaly Diaries Antony Varghese Tinu Pappachan Swathandryam Ardharathriyil Tito Wilson
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Hope to sing for 50 more years': Musical legend KJ Yesudas
'Why I can't feel safe in my country': Lone protestor at Parliament street over Hyderabad horror
Gallery
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp