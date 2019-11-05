Bineesh Bastin mends friendship with Anil Radhakrishna Menon, but not to act in his movies

Home Entertainment Malayalam

At a meeting convened by Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), the directors' union, both Menon and Bastin announced the issue was resolved.

Actor Bineesh Bastin and director Anil Radhakrishnan Menon.

Actor Bineesh Bastin and director Anil Radhakrishnan Menon. (Photos | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The controversy which erupted in connection with the annual day celebration of a college in Palakkad between filmmaker Anil Radhakrishnan Menon and actor Bineesh Bastin has been settled here on Monday. 

At a meeting convened by Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), the directors' union, both Menon and Bastin announced the issue was resolved. However, Bastin later told reporters though both he and Menon have decided to reinstate the friendship, he would not act in Menon's movie anymore.

Earlier, addressing media here, FEFKA secretary Unnikrishnan B said the association has asked for an explanation from the director. "Based on the explanation, we also hold discussions with Bineesh Bastin The office-bearers of FEFKA realised that there was a wrong judgment on the issue from many quarters after missing the 'caste' into the whole set of incidents. We have learnt that Bineesh or none of the college union members have an opinion that the "caste factor" was involved in the whole issue. It was quite unfortunate that discussions were held in that direction," said Unnikrishnan.

He said Malayalam cinema is free from all sorts of discriminations. "It is the responsibility of FEFKA to maintain independent and secular values. Here, in this case, a section in social media tried to turn it into a 'cast' issue which is really a matter of concern. We have talked to both of them and settled the issue. they told us that they have reinstated their friendship," said Unnikrishnan.

Bineesh, who was about to leave to the Passport office for personal matters, however, clarified that he will not act in Anil's movie. As soon as the controversy erupted, Anil has offered a role to Bineesh in his upcoming movie. "We will indeed maintain the friendship, but I will not act in his movie," clarified Bineesh.

Regarding this, Unnikrishnan said an actor deciding to reject or opt movies is purely his personal choice. "it is a personal decision. sometimes good friends will not work together in a movie," he said.

The incident which leads way to the controversy took place on October 31  when Menon allegedly refused to share the dais with a Bineesh when both were invited to the Government Medical College in Palakkad for their annual college day function.

