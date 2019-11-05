Mammootty to star in debutant Jofin Chacko’s thriller

By Express News Service

If the buzz in the industry is anything to go by, an interesting thriller is in the works, with Mammootty set to play the lead. The project will be helmed by Jofin T Chacko, who previously worked as an assistant of director Jis Joy.

As per reports, the script is so exceptional that Mammootty has fast-tracked the project. The actor is currently shooting for Santosh Vishwanath’s One, in which he plays the Kerala Chief Minister. It is quite likely that he will do this project right after he completes One.

The other projects lined up for him are K Madhu’s CBI 5, Amal Neerad’s Bilal, and an untitled Sathyan Anthikad film.

Meanwhile, his latest, Mamangam, is set for release on November 21. The period film will have him appearing in multiple get-ups.