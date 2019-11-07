WATCH | Trailer of Gokul Suresh’s Ulta out

By Express News Service

The trailer of Gokul Suresh’s latest film, Ulta, has been released. The directorial debut of scriptwriter Suresh Poduval, the film is said to have a women-centric narrative. Suresh is known for writing the films Nadan Pennum Naatu Pramaniyum and Deepasthambam Mahashcharyam.

The female leads of Ulta are essayed by Prayaga Martin and Anusree Nair. The supporting cast features Ramesh Pisharody, Thesni Khan, and Jaffer Idukki among others.

The music department is handled by Gopi Sundar and Sudarshan while Prakash Velayudhan has cranked the camera. Shameer Muhammed has edited the film which has Ranganath Ravee on the sound design.

Dr Subash Cipy is producing it under the banner of Cipy Creative Works. Aside from Ulta, Gokul is awaiting the release of a satirical whistleblower drama called Sayahna Varthakal which also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan.