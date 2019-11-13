Malayalam actress Sajitha Madathil files complaint against cyber attack

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Actress Sajitha Madathil has lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister, state police chief and Kerala State Women’s Commission alleging cyber attack from internet trolls.

Sajitha is the maternal aunt of Alan Shuhaib who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Kozhikode on November 2 for his alleged Maoist links.

In her complaint filed on November 8, Sajitha alleged posts with sexually offensive content and death threats were being circulated on various social media platforms for the past several days with an intent to defame and insult her.