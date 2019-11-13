Mamangam release pushed to December 12

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty, who plays a chaver warrior in the film, will appear in three get-ups

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Mammootty’s Mamangam will reach theatres on November 21. The latest update is that the release date has been pushed to December 12 in order to allow more time for the makers to complete post-production.

The big-budget historical epic, directed by M Padmakumar, went through a two-year-long production process and is releasing in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi as well. Mammootty, who plays a chaver warrior in the film, will appear in three get-ups (including a feminine one) through two different time periods.

Siddique, Prachi Tehlan, Unni Mukundan, Master Achuthan, Anu Sithara, Kaniha, Tarun Arora, Sudev Nair, Manikandan, and Iniya are also among the cast. Kamalakannan (Baahubali 2, Saaho) has supervised the visual effects and Sanchit Balhara (Bajirao Mastani) worked on the music. The stunt choreography is by Sham Kaushal (Unda, Dangal).

