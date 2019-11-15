Prithviraj to team up with Lal Jose again

By Express News Service

After Classmates and Ayalum Njaanum Thammil, director Lal Jose will be teaming up with Prithviraj once again. It’s a project scripted by Prageesh, who made his debut with Lal Jose’s 41, currently running in theatres.

As the discussions about the collaboration are in initial stages, no other details have been made known yet. Prithviraj recently wrapped up the shoot of Driving Licence, helmed by Lal Jr. The film has him playing a movie star. He is sharing the screen with Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Prithviraj is currently shooting for Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which sees him collaborating again with Anarkali director Sachy. Director Ranjith, who was instrumental in introducing Prithviraj to Malayalam cinema, through Nandanam, plays an important part in Ayyappanum Koshiyum.