Jayasurya’s next 'Vellam' starts filming

By Express News Service

The shoot of Jayasurya’s new project Vellam has begun at Thaliparamba. The Prajesh Sen directorial has Samyuktha Menon playing the female lead.

Prajesh previously worked with Jayasurya in his directorial debut, Captain. The supporting cast has Dileesh Pothan, Alencier, Siddique, Idavela Babu and Jaffar Idukki.

Robbie Varghese is cranking the camera and Bijith Bala is doing the editing. Bijibal has been roped in for the music. Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala are producing under the banner of Friendly Productions.

In addition to Vellam, Jayasurya is also working on Sufiyum Sujathayum, in which he will share the screen with Aditi Rao Hydari. He is also set to star in two biopics—of actor Sathyan and ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan.