Abrid Shine makes an action  film, to release in January 2020

By Express News Service

It has come to light that director Abrid Shine has been quietly working on his third film.

Titled The Kung Fu Master, a few details of the film have been revealed. It seems this time Abrid has made an all-out action film heavily reliant on martial arts sequences.

The film is said to be influenced by the action movies of Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li and has been shot in the Himalayas. The principal leads are played by Poomaram-fame Neeta Pillai and newcomer Jiji Scaria.

The film has been shot by Major Ravi’s son Arjun, who is making his debut as director of photography. Shibu Thekkumpuram, who had co-produced Abrid’s Action Hero Biju, is backing the film under the banner of Full On Frames. The makers are aiming for a January 2020 release.