Home Entertainment Malayalam

Abrid Shine makes an action  film, to release in January 2020

The film is said to be influenced by the action movies of Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li and has been shot in the Himalayas.

Published: 19th November 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

(left) Abrid Shine (right) Neeta Pillai

(left) Abrid Shine (right) Neeta Pillai

By Express News Service

It has come to light that director Abrid Shine has been quietly working on his third film.

Titled The Kung Fu Master, a few details of the film have been revealed. It seems this time Abrid has made an all-out action film heavily reliant on martial arts sequences.

The film is said to be influenced by the action movies of Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li and has been shot in the Himalayas. The principal leads are played by Poomaram-fame Neeta Pillai and newcomer Jiji Scaria. 

The film has been shot by Major Ravi’s son Arjun, who is making his debut as director of photography. Shibu Thekkumpuram, who had co-produced Abrid’s Action Hero Biju, is backing the film under the banner of Full On Frames. The makers are aiming for a January 2020 release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abrid Shine
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp