Asif Ali, Rajisha Vijayan join Jibu Jacob film 'Ellaam Sheriyaakum'

By Express News Service

After Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijayan will be working together again in director Jibu Jacob’s fourth film titled Ellaam Sheriyaakum (Everything Will Be Alright), penned by newcomers Sharis, Shalbin, and Nebin.

Thomas Thiruvalla and Dr Paul Varghese are producing the film which will have music by Ouseppachan and cinematography by Sreejith Nair. Sooraj ES will edit. The shoot will begin next year.

Asif shared the title poster of the film with the caption, “Be it in cinema or life—when friendship, love and faith come together, everything will be alright.”

Rajisha made her acting debut with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam for which she won the Kerala State award for acting.

Last seen in June and Finals, Rajisha will be seen next in Vidhu Vincent’s Stand Up alongside Nimisha Sajayan.

There are reports that she will be making her Tamil debut in Pariyerum Perumaal director Mari Selvaraj’s next film with Dhanush.

Asif’s upcoming slate of films includes Sugeeth’s Parannu Parannu Parannu, an untitled project with M Padmakumar, and a real-life police story helmed by Rajeev Ravi.

Meanwhile, his latest, Ketyolaanu Ente Malaakha, is releasing this Friday. Directed by Nissam Basheer, it has Veena Nandakumar playing the female lead. Asif recently completed RJ Mathukutty’s directorial debut Kunjeldho, a campus film.