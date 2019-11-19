Home Entertainment Malayalam

Deepak Parambol, Prayaga Martin to lead Shyju Anthikad’s next

Deepak Parambol and Prayaga Martin will be playing the leads in director Shyju Anthikad’s next film, titled Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam.

Malayali actor, Prayaga Martin

Malayali actor, Prayaga Martin (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

A Santhakumar has written the story, screenplay and dialogues with Rajeev Kumar bankrolling it.  

This is Shyju’s fifth film. His last film was Honey Bee 2.5.

The film’s pooja ceremony was held at Kozhikode. Shine Tom Chacko, Hareesh Perady, Lal, Indrans, Nisha Sarang, Sudeesh, and Santosh Keezhatoor comprise the rest of the cast. 

The film is being touted as a unique love story. Nisha Sarang, who appeared in Kumbalangi Nights, is paired opposite Sudeesh. The two will play the parents of Prayaga’s character.

The film will have music composed by Sachin Balu and cinematography by Antonio Michael. It is scheduled as a 2020 release.

Deepak recently played a romantic hero for the first time in Ormayil Oru Shishiram and also played a significant character in Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Manoharam.

In addition, he will be seen in a web series called Instagraamam, directed by Mridul Nair. Prayaga will be seen next in Ulta, opposite Gokul Suresh.

