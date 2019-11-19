‘Sudani’ director’s new film launched

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Sudani from Nigeria director Zakariya is set to make his second film named Halal Love Story. The team has launched production at Kozhikode.

Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Sharaf U Dheen, and Grace Antony are the confirmed lead cast members.

Zakariya has teamed up once again with Sudani co-writer Muhsin Parari to write the script. The project is backed by Aashiq Abu along with Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali. Zakariya and Muhsin are also serving as co-producers along with film editor Saiju Sreedharan and cinematographer Ajay Menon.

Anees Nadodi, known for his work in Sudani and Varathan, is handling the production design while Bijibal and Shahbaz Aman are working on the music.