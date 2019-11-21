Kannan Thamarakulam to make a film on Maradu eviction row

By Express News Service

After the Jayaram-starrer Pattabhiraman, director Kannan Thamarakulam is set to tackle a film based on the ongoing Maradu eviction row in Kochi. Titled Maradu 375, the film will see Thamarakulam collaborating once again with Pattabhiraman writer Dinesh Pallath and producer Abraham Mathew.

Thamarakulam recently addressed the concerns around food safety in Pattabhiraman, which had Jayaram playing a food inspector. Prior to that, he has directed Unni Mukundan in Chanakya Thanthram. The casting details of Maradu 375 have not been revealed yet. An announcement on the same is expected to be made soon.

However, Thamarakulam has already assembled a few names for his technical crew, which include cinematographer Ravi Chandran, the music group 4 Musics, and lyricists Kaithapram and Murugan Kattakada.