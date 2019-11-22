Dileep set to star in action film Enter the Dragon

By Express News Service

Dileep is set to team up with Two Countries writer Rafi for a project that has been named after the iconic Bruce Lee film, Enter the Dragon. Touted as a big-budget action entertainer, it will be helmed by debutant Saji Sukumar.The makers have revealed that the film will be heavy on martial arts and that China will be the main location.

Enter the Dragon is being designed as a festival-friendly entertainer and it is expected to be released in time for Onam next year. Vinod Kumar, who recently co-produced Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon, is bankrolling it under the banner of Mini Studio. Dileep’s upcoming line-up of films also includes Sugeeth’s My Santa, Joshiy’s On Air Eapen, and Professor Dinkan. He is also slated to appear in a superhero film titled Parakkum Pappan, although it’s unclear when the film will go into production.