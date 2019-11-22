Jayaraj begins filming his next titled, 'Hasyam'

By Express News Service

National award-winning filmmaker Jayaraj has begun shooting his eighth film in the ‘navarasa’ series, Hasyam.

The film is a follow-up to his recently completed Kalidas Jayaram-starrer Backpackers. Harishree Asokhan has been cast as the main lead in Hasyam.

Jayaraj

Jayaraj is shooting the film at Kottayam with cinematographer Vinod Illampally, who has previously cranked the camera for films such as Ohm Shanti Oshana and Thaneer Mathan Dinangal (with Jomon T John).

Meanwhile, another Jayaraj film, Roudram 2018, is yet to get a wide theatrical release in Kerala. Backpackers, on the other hand, is expected to release in December or early next year.