Antony Varghese's next is a campus film

By Express News Service

Antony Varghese has signed his next movie, a campus-based film helmed by debutant Nahas Hidayath. Touted as a romantic-action entertainer, the project is backed by O Thomas Panicker’s Opus Penta, the same production house behind Jallikattu.

Scripted by Anil Narayanan, the yet-to-be-titled film will have Antony sharing the screen with Shine Tom Chacko, Renji Panicker, and Saiju Kurup among others. The makers are seeking a new face for the female lead.

Sudeep Elamon (Finals, Pathinettam Padi) has been roped in to crank the camera and Jakes Bejoy (Ranam) will work on the background score. The editing duties will be handled by Noufal Abdullah and costumes by Sameera Saneesh. The film is all set to roll by February next year.

This will mark Antony’s seventh project after Angamaly Diaries, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, Jallikkattu, Aanaparambile World Cup, Ajagajantharam and the Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj film tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 64’.