Biju Menon to play the lead in 'Maatti'

By Express News Service

Biju Menon will be leading director Domin D’Silva’s second film titled Maatti. Biju has revealed that he will be essaying the titular character. Domin made his directorial debut with Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam, starring Neeraj Madhav. Immanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalappilly are bankrolling the film under the banner of Silver Bay Studios.

The technical team of Maatti comprises cinematographer Pavi K Pavan (who also shot Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam) and editor Shameer Muhammed. Jakes Bejoy has come on board as the music director.

Supreme Sundar will supervise the stunts and national award winner Sinoy Joseph is the sound mixer. Biju, whose new film 41 is currently running in theatres, will be also seen next in Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham (with Nivin Pauly and Indrajith) and Sachy’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum (with Prithviraj).