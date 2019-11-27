Home Entertainment Malayalam

Manju Warrier to team up with Mammootty for the first time?

We had recently reported that Mammootty will be starring in the directorial debut of Jofin T Chacko, formerly an assistant of director Jis Joy.

Published: 27th November 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actors Manju Warrier and Mammootty.

By Express News Service

The latest buzz is that Manju Warrier will be part of this project as well. It’s a collaboration that many have been looking forward to for a long time as the two have never shared the screen before.

As per reports, Manju won’t be paired with Mammootty even though she will be essaying an integral character. B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph are jointly bankrolling the project which is said to be a thriller.

The Malayalam language film is expected to go on floors immediately, most likely by the end of next month, as Mammootty has found the script very exciting. At the moment, he is shooting for Santosh Vishwanath’s political drama One, in which he plays a fictional Kerala Chief Minister named Kadakkal Chandran.

Interestingly, both Manju and Mammootty have movies coming out next month, the former has Prathi Poovankozhi (December 20) and the latter has Mamangam (December 12).

