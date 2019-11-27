Rosshan Andrrews’ look in Prathi Poovankozhi out
Recently, director Rosshan Andrrews announced that he will be making his acting debut opposite Manju Warrier in a negative role in his new directorial Prathi Poovankozhi. The first image of the actor in character has been unveiled.
Meet my co-actor #RosshanAndrrews!#PrathiPoovanKozhi pic.twitter.com/PDkk939Kl5— Manju Warrier (@ManjuWarrier4) November 25, 2019
The film, which is Rosshan’s follow-up to Kayamkulam Kochunni, has Manju and Anusree playing the main leads, as salesgirls working at a textile shop. It is based on a story of the same name by noted writer Unni R. Rosshan is playing a role that was initially offered to Joju George. Prathi Poovankozhi is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.