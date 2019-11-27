Saiju Kurup, Mamta Mohandas reunite for Tovino’s Forensic

By Express News Service

Saiju Kurup, who was recently seen alongside Dileep and Arjun in Jack and Daniel, is part of the upcoming Tovino Thomas film Forensic. The actor has company from Mamta Mohandas, Giju John, and Dhanesh Anand among others.

Interestingly, Forensic sees Saiju reuniting with Mamta after 15 years. The two made their acting debuts together in Mayookham, directed by Hariharan. Sharing a picture of himself with Mamta on the set of Forensic, Saiju wrote that 15 years ago the two were “kids, mere students” learning the ropes in Mayookham.

“We are back together, a little more experienced, a little more grown-up, having fought many battles and learnt much,” he continued.



“As we come full circle, memories rush in. Happy to be working together again with Mamta Mohandas in filmmaker Akhil Paul and Anas Khan’s Forensic, with my brother Tovino Thomas again.”



Forensic has Tovino playing a medico-legal advisor.