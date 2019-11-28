Appani Sarath’s next is a romance-action film

By Express News Service

Angamaly Diaries-fame Appani Sarath has revealed that his next Malayalam project will be a romance-action film, to be helmed by newcomers Manikandan Vishnulokam and Mahesh Madhu.

The details of the remaining cast and crew will be announced soon along with a first look poster. Sarath is expected to play a character that is completely different from his previous ones.

Following Angamaly Diaries, Sarath appeared in the Mohanlal-starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam directed by Lal Jose. He recently starred in Auto Shankar, a Tamil web series based on the life of serial killer Gowri Shankar. Meanwhile, he is awaiting the release of Love FM, which also stars Tito Wilson and Malavika Menon.