Lijo Jose Pellissery wins best director trophy at IFFI again

By Express News Service

Lijo Jose Pellissery won best director for the second consecutive time at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held at Goa, for his work in Jallikattu. Lijo had previously won the same for Ee. Ma. Yau in last year’s IFFI ceremony.

Jallikattu had earlier garnered much acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Among the other winners at IFFI include Blaise Harrison’s French-Swiss feature Particles, which won best film, while Seu Jorge won best actor (male) for the film Marighella and Usha Jadhav won best actor (female) for the Marathi film Mai Ghat: Crime No. 103/2005.