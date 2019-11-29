Home Entertainment Malayalam

Rajeev Ravi backs Shane Nigam, asks to stop comparing him with Mohanlal, Mammootty 

The 'Kammatti Paadam' director said Shane, like any other individual, has the right to express his opinions and nobody has the right to stop him from doing so.

Published: 29th November 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Acclaimed director Rajeev Ravi (L) and Malayalam actor Shane Nigam (File Photos)

By Online Desk

National Award-winning cinematographer and director Rajeev Ravi on Friday stated that he will make Shane Nigam his assistant if the producer's association isn't willing to lift their ban on the young actor. Rajeev said though unprofessional behaviour on film sets is unjustifiable, it can't be a reason to impose a ban on anyone. Shane Nigam is being ostracised and attacked from all quarters. Organisations in the film industry need to think more democratically, he added.

The 'Kammatti Paadam' director said Shane, like any other individual, has the right to express his opinions and nobody can stop him from doing so.  He condemned the act of comparing youngsters with the professionalism and attitude of senior actors like Mohanlal and Mammooty.

"Women are getting discriminated against in the industry, people at times aren't getting properly paid... but nobody has any problem. Why is everyone interested to scrutinise a young boy after ignoring the serious problems out there? They should have groomed him instead," Rajeev Ravi told Indian Express Malayalam.

He said the issue should have been handled more maturely and young artists are likely to react like Shane did.

"The 22-year-old boy is being judged by middle-aged people. They should at least think about their own younger days. People should drop their ego and have a conversation with Shane. Instead, the future of an actor is going to get spoiled. It isn't fair," he said.

It was Rajeev who gave Shane a break with the role of the heroin's brother in his directorial debut "Annayum Rasoolum" in 2013. Shane soon shot into the limelight through his versatile performances in superhit movies including "Parava", "Eeda", "Kumbalangi Nights" and "Ishq."

ALSO READ | Shane Nigam’s new makeover not a problem for us: Qurbaani director

The ongoing issue between Shane Nigam and producers intensified on Monday after the former clean-shaved his face and got a hair cut. The producers claim it is a violation of the informal agreement that they had reached with the actor. As per the deal, Shane was supposed to complete work on the move ‘Veyil’ in which he sports a different look with long hair and beard, before undertaking another assignment and get-up change. However, after rejoining the sets of ‘Veyil’ on November 15, Shane landed again in controversy after the director complained that the actor was not cooperating with them wholeheartedly.

On Thursday, the producers decided to scrap three under-production movies involving Shane and not to sign him for new projects. They also alleged that most new-generation actors are causing trouble on the sets under the influence of drugs

The issue hit the headlines last month when Shane posted a video on social media alleging that Joby George, producer of ‘Veyil,’ had issued a threat against him for changing his get-up before completing the shooting of the movie. 

Following the controversy, KFPA and AMMA intervened in the matter and settled the issue. According to the settlement, Shane was to complete the remaining work on the movie in a single schedule of 16 days starting mid-November.

(With ENS inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajeev Ravi Shane Nigam Amma KFPA Jobi George Veyil Mollywood
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp