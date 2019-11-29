Rajeev Ravi backs Shane Nigam, asks to stop comparing him with Mohanlal, Mammootty 

By Online Desk

National Award-winning cinematographer and director Rajeev Ravi on Friday stated that he will make Shane Nigam his assistant if the producer's association isn't willing to lift their ban on the young actor. Rajeev said though unprofessional behaviour on film sets is unjustifiable, it can't be a reason to impose a ban on anyone. Shane Nigam is being ostracised and attacked from all quarters. Organisations in the film industry need to think more democratically, he added.

The 'Kammatti Paadam' director said Shane, like any other individual, has the right to express his opinions and nobody can stop him from doing so. He condemned the act of comparing youngsters with the professionalism and attitude of senior actors like Mohanlal and Mammooty.

"Women are getting discriminated against in the industry, people at times aren't getting properly paid... but nobody has any problem. Why is everyone interested to scrutinise a young boy after ignoring the serious problems out there? They should have groomed him instead," Rajeev Ravi told Indian Express Malayalam.

He said the issue should have been handled more maturely and young artists are likely to react like Shane did.

"The 22-year-old boy is being judged by middle-aged people. They should at least think about their own younger days. People should drop their ego and have a conversation with Shane. Instead, the future of an actor is going to get spoiled. It isn't fair," he said.

It was Rajeev who gave Shane a break with the role of the heroin's brother in his directorial debut "Annayum Rasoolum" in 2013. Shane soon shot into the limelight through his versatile performances in superhit movies including "Parava", "Eeda", "Kumbalangi Nights" and "Ishq."

The ongoing issue between Shane Nigam and producers intensified on Monday after the former clean-shaved his face and got a hair cut. The producers claim it is a violation of the informal agreement that they had reached with the actor. As per the deal, Shane was supposed to complete work on the move ‘Veyil’ in which he sports a different look with long hair and beard, before undertaking another assignment and get-up change. However, after rejoining the sets of ‘Veyil’ on November 15, Shane landed again in controversy after the director complained that the actor was not cooperating with them wholeheartedly.

On Thursday, the producers decided to scrap three under-production movies involving Shane and not to sign him for new projects. They also alleged that most new-generation actors are causing trouble on the sets under the influence of drugs.

The issue hit the headlines last month when Shane posted a video on social media alleging that Joby George, producer of ‘Veyil,’ had issued a threat against him for changing his get-up before completing the shooting of the movie.

Following the controversy, KFPA and AMMA intervened in the matter and settled the issue. According to the settlement, Shane was to complete the remaining work on the movie in a single schedule of 16 days starting mid-November.

(With ENS inputs)