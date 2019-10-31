Home Entertainment Malayalam

Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne team up for horror project

Debutants Salil and Ranjith will be directing the film with Jiss Toms serving as producer.

Published: 31st October 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Sunny Wayne (L) and Manju Warrier

Sunny Wayne (L) and Manju Warrier

By Express News Service

Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne will be working together for the first time in a yet-to-be-titled horror project. Debutants Salil and Ranjith will be directing the film with Jiss Toms serving as producer.

Aside from this film, Sunny will be seen next in a crime comedy called Pidikittapulli (with Ahaana Krishna), Anugraheethan Anthony (with Gauri Kishen), Gauthami Nair’s directorial debut Vrutham, and Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup. He is also in Zam Zam, the Malayalam remake of the Hindi film 'Queen' starring Kangana Ranaut. 

Sunny is also making his Tamil debut with Jeeva-starrer Gypsy. This year he is also venturing into production with Nivin Pauly’s Padavettu. Manju recently wrapped up the shoot of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Kayattam and has Rosshan Andrrews’ Prathi Poovan Kozhi, Priyadarshan’s Marakkar, and Santosh Sivan’s Jack n Jill in the pipeline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pidikittapulli Sunny Wayne Manju Warrier Malayalam horror movie
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Hope to sing for 50 more years': Musical legend KJ Yesudas
'Why I can't feel safe in my country': Lone protestor at Parliament street over Hyderabad horror
Gallery
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp