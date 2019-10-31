Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne team up for horror project

By Express News Service

Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne will be working together for the first time in a yet-to-be-titled horror project. Debutants Salil and Ranjith will be directing the film with Jiss Toms serving as producer.

Aside from this film, Sunny will be seen next in a crime comedy called Pidikittapulli (with Ahaana Krishna), Anugraheethan Anthony (with Gauri Kishen), Gauthami Nair’s directorial debut Vrutham, and Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup. He is also in Zam Zam, the Malayalam remake of the Hindi film 'Queen' starring Kangana Ranaut.

Sunny is also making his Tamil debut with Jeeva-starrer Gypsy. This year he is also venturing into production with Nivin Pauly’s Padavettu. Manju recently wrapped up the shoot of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Kayattam and has Rosshan Andrrews’ Prathi Poovan Kozhi, Priyadarshan’s Marakkar, and Santosh Sivan’s Jack n Jill in the pipeline.