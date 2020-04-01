STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Crew of Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham' stranded in Jordan, seek assistance for return

Sources said that the crew of 58 persons comprising actor Prithviraj and director Blessy, who are held up at Wadi Rum, have sought assistance from the Indian authorities for their safe return.

Published: 01st April 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Prithviraj (L) and a still from the location of Aadujeevitham (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

KOCHI: A Malayalam film crew of 58 persons comprising actor Prithviraj and director Blessy are stuck at a shooting venue of their new film in Jordan after measures taken by that country to prevent novel coronavirus outbreak, film industry sources said here on Wednesday.

They said that the crew of the film 'Aadujeevitham' (Goat Days), who are held up at Wadi Rum in Jordan, have sought assistance from the Indian authorities for their safe return to India. "They are not in a distress condition. They are absolutely safe at their hotel. The crew sought assistance from our External Affairs Ministry and Kerala government authorities after they were not allowed to shoot the film due to curfew imposed by Jordan government authorities to prevent outbreak of COVID-19," sources told.

Since bringing them back to country at present is very difficult due to cancellation of flights, steps are being taken to get validity of their visas (which would get over on April 5) extended, the sources added.

The shooting of the film directed by Blessy was stalled in Arabian desert of Wadi Rum (Valley of the Moon) in south of Jordan due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. The Prithviraj-starrer is based on the novel of Benyamin.

