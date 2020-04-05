STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi thanks Mammootty for supporting his lamp-lighting call

Published: 05th April 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked superstar Mammootty for supporting his call to the people to switch off lights and light earthern lamps, candles, or ever flash lights from mobile phones at 9pm on Sunday.

"The nation is coming together to face challenges on the front foot. Your call helps the cause! #9pm9minute," Modi's said in response to Mammootty's Saturday night video.

He had called for active participation in the lamp-lighting, which has till now got over 50,000 likes on his official Facebook page.

The Malyalam movie superstar said his message to all people was to stay home.

Mollywood's other megastar, Mohanlal too has now come out with a video wherein he has asked all to light a lamp in front of one's house on Sunday night.

