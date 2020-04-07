STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam actor Kalinga Sasi passes away at 59

Before facing camera in 1998, Sasi had a long 25-years in drama field where he performed more than 500 characters. 'Kalinga' is a theatre troupe of Kozhikode.

Published: 07th April 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam film actor Kalinga Sasi

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Malayalam film actor Kalinga Sasi (59)  passed away at a private hospital here in the wee hours of Tuesday. He was suffering from liver disease. Sasi has had made noted performance in many films including 'Amen', 'Vellimoonga', 'Pranchiyettan and the Saint', 'Kerala Cafe' and 'Paleri Manikyam Oru Pathira Kolapathakam'. 

Before facing the camera in 1998, Sasi had spent 25 years in the drama field where he essayed more than 500 characters. 'Kalinga' is a theatre troupe in Kozhikode.

'Thakarachenda' was his first film. Kalinga Sasi rose to fame through Ranjith's 'Pranchiyettan and the Saint'. A native of Kunnamangalam here, he is survived by wife Prabhavati.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalinga Sasi Malayalam actor
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp