Malayalam actor Kalinga Sasi passes away at 59

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Malayalam film actor Kalinga Sasi (59) passed away at a private hospital here in the wee hours of Tuesday. He was suffering from liver disease. Sasi has had made noted performance in many films including 'Amen', 'Vellimoonga', 'Pranchiyettan and the Saint', 'Kerala Cafe' and 'Paleri Manikyam Oru Pathira Kolapathakam'.

Before facing the camera in 1998, Sasi had spent 25 years in the drama field where he essayed more than 500 characters. 'Kalinga' is a theatre troupe in Kozhikode.

'Thakarachenda' was his first film. Kalinga Sasi rose to fame through Ranjith's 'Pranchiyettan and the Saint'. A native of Kunnamangalam here, he is survived by wife Prabhavati.