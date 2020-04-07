Omar Lulu to work with Mammootty?

By Express News Service

Back in February, it was revealed that director Oru Adaar Love fame Omar Lulu would be collaborating with veteran screenwriter Dennis Joseph for a new film that will feature a superstar. In a Facebook interaction with his followers, Omar shared that he and Dennis Joseph are planning to work with Mammootty. However, nothing has been made official yet.

The director, who is known for making youth-friendly movies, most recently Dhamaka, said this while responding to a comment: “Dennis Joseph sir and I are planning a proper mass film. Making comedies all the time is not right; once in a while, there has to be a mass film too.” Omar, who is often criticised for the distasteful humour in some of his movies, added that as he won’t have to target young audiences for a ‘mass’ project, any compulsion to add any “double meaning” jokes will be avoided.

Though Omar had earlier said that he will be doing an action movie with Babu Antony titled Power Star, there has not been any update on it so far. When a follower asked him about this, he said the project is still “in discussion”.Mammootty recently completed shooting for Santosh Vishwanath’s political drama One and debutant Jofin T Chacko’s The Priest. One, written by Uyare writers Bobby-Sanjay, is awaiting release. It was expected to release in the first week of April, but the plan was put on hold due to the coronavirus scare.