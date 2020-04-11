STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown: Mohanlal shares a comforting message

In a video message on social media, the actor urged everyone to stick together to fight the COVID-19 epidemic and hope for brighter days.

Published: 11th April 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal

By Express News Service

Mohanlal has a comforting, hopeful message for everyone trying to make it through this lockdown.

“People all over the world are fighting to be freed of an epidemic,” he began.

“To fight an unseen enemy, we take precautions like washing our hands, wearing masks, social distancing, and staying home. We have no other options. To those living abroad, I’m sure the authorities have taken steps to ensure everyone’s safety. I’m requesting you to follow their instructions.”

Mohanlal also requested everyone to steer clear of anxiety and negative thoughts.

“I understand the psychological state of everyone concerned about their family members, jobs, personal safety, and so on. But anxiety about those things at this time would only lead to more problems,” he said.He also addressed the feelings of loneliness popping up in such situations.

“First, remove the thought that there is no one with you. We are all there for you. Though not close physically, we are spiritually. This too will pass. We’ll regain whatever we have lost. Get rid of all the unpleasant thoughts planting their seeds right now. Let the seeds of good thoughts grow. Nothing is permanent in this world. Everything has to change —be it happiness or sadness. We’ll overcome this and emerge victorious,” he concluded.

A few days ago, Mohanlal donated Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He also brought smiles to around 250 health workers undergoing mandatory 14-day isolation by engaging with them via an hour-long video conferencing session. The interaction was arranged by Kerala health minister KK Shailaja teacher. 

