COVID-19: Director Blessy on caring for the elderly

By Express News Service

Director Blessy, who is currently in Jordan for Aadujeevitham, took some time out to share some thoughts on the COVID-19 situation. In a video message, the director asked everyone to care for the elderly when they can.“From my childhood, I’ve always liked aged folks a lot. I often engage in conversations with grandfathers and grandmothers wherever I go. Maybe it’s because I lost my parents at such a young age that I feel that way,” said Blessy, who has explored the themes of parenthood in the films Thanmathra, Pranayam and Kazcha.

Blessy finds it interesting that they rarely talk about themselves. “Only some talk about their troubles and financial difficulties. They’re always thinking about us and enquiring about our well-being. It’s invigorating when they talk about their memories and experiences,” he said, adding that one doesn’t automatically become old just because one’s hair is greyed. “Unlike the old days, being 60 is no longer considered that old. It’s when one has physical difficulties that one has to depend on their relatives for help.”

Blessy feels there is nothing as divine as the love, respect and care shown for one’s elders. “We have heard that children and the elderly are relatively more affected by the COVID-19 than anyone else. So we shouldn’t waste any opportunity to nurse them. One should see it as a blessing.”Meanwhile, Blessy and Prithviraj are figuring out a way to complete Aadujeevitham and get back home safely. The Aadujeevitham crew ran into a roadblock when the Jordanian government imposed stricter restrictions after the coronavirus situation escalated worldwide.