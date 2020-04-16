STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Master of many trades

Deepa Jayaraj is a writer, social worker and animal activist. She talks about her love for telling stories

Published: 16th April 2020

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

To put it simply, Deepa Jayaraj is a positive person with a strong sense of empathy. Her affection towards animals and interest in social work facilitated her role as a writer who pens several novels featuring various characters under her pen name DJ. She recently penned a Malayalam poem named ‘COVID-19’, which is gaining acclaim for its earnestness.

The verses elaborate on how the pandemic has crippled the world, brought people to their knees and continues to be a harbinger of fear. It then proceeds to say that people must maintain distance in the present to be comfortable in approaching their fellow beings in future. ‘Covid-19’ ends on a positive note; it salutes all healthcare workers, police and those fighting at the forefront of this battle and promises that everything will be fine, eventually.

Deepa isn’t new to the literary world. After studying  Bachelor of Law, she decided to do her masters in social work whilst simultaneously pursuing diplomas in human resource development and human rights, and a course on waste management. However, she was not keen on working for corporate companies. Instead, she set up her practice. It was then that she heard the tales of a relative with an unfortunate past. “I had to write her story.

However, it ended up being rather long and my folks asked me to publish it. But, the process was arduous, which made me rethink a few choices. I set up my own publishing company called DJ and published my first novel ‘Amminikutti’. Thereon, I’ve published nine Malayalam novels, five of which were translated to English,” says Deepa. Her novels also feature her art on the cover pages, depicting the central character.

The lawyer-cum-writer still has miles to go. While working on ‘Last Lover’, her upcoming novel, she dreams beyond pages. “I can’t bear to see an injured or stray animal. I’ve even brought a stork home. Hopefully, I’ll be able to start an NGO for animals in future,” she adds.

