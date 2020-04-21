Shane Nigam’s Veyil gets new poster

By Express News Service

The makers of Shane Nigam’s Veyil has dropped a new poster of the film online. The image, which shows Shane with a cigarette dangling from his lips, evokes a similar image from the actor’s recent film Ishq. We had reported earlier that the issues surrounding Veyil are being taken care of since it was revealed that the actor and the film’s backers have come to some sort of understanding.

Though Goodwill Entertainments had announced in March that the film was scheduled for a May release, it now looks unlikely given the coronavirus situation. The film, directed by debutant Sarath Menon, also stars Shine Tom Chacko, in addition to some newcomers.

Shane and Shine have acted together before in Ishq. Praveen Prabhakar, who worked on Bangalore Days and Trance, is editing the film. Shaz Mohammed has handled the camera. The music has been composed by Pradeep Kumar, who has part of Kaala and Vikram Vedha.