STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Aadujeevitham team hopes for positive outcome despite COVID-19 hurdles

The Aadujeevitham team, comprising 58 Indians and around 30 Jordanians, is currently taking a break.

Published: 22nd April 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

​Blessy and team are currently staying in a desert camp in a completely isolated location

​Blessy and team are currently staying in a desert camp in a completely isolated location

By Express News Service

Given the amount of effort that director Blessy and leading man Prithviraj put into their upcoming Aadujeevitham, every movie buff is curious to know what’s going on with Aadujeevitham and how the team is holding up in Jordan.

Blessy and team are currently staying in a desert camp in a completely isolated location.  The director has shared that the team has already completed nine days of the shoot, before being prohibited from going further.

The Aadujeevitham team, comprising 58 Indians and around 30 Jordanians, is currently taking a break. They hope to complete filming soon and get back home once the restrictions are relaxed. As things are being controlled by the Jordanian defence personnel, the film crew is not being offered any leeway whatsoever. Since the food and accommodation arrangements were taken care of in advance, they have not been facing any major difficulty in that regard so far.

The unprecedented challenges brought forth by the coronavirus situation has put global film industries in a fix. It will take multiple brainstorming sessions to plan new production and release schedules. The possibility of OTT platform releases is also likely.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mollywood Malayalam Films Prithviraj Aadujeevitham
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp