Aadujeevitham team hopes for positive outcome despite COVID-19 hurdles

By Express News Service

Given the amount of effort that director Blessy and leading man Prithviraj put into their upcoming Aadujeevitham, every movie buff is curious to know what’s going on with Aadujeevitham and how the team is holding up in Jordan.



Blessy and team are currently staying in a desert camp in a completely isolated location. The director has shared that the team has already completed nine days of the shoot, before being prohibited from going further.

The Aadujeevitham team, comprising 58 Indians and around 30 Jordanians, is currently taking a break. They hope to complete filming soon and get back home once the restrictions are relaxed. As things are being controlled by the Jordanian defence personnel, the film crew is not being offered any leeway whatsoever. Since the food and accommodation arrangements were taken care of in advance, they have not been facing any major difficulty in that regard so far.

The unprecedented challenges brought forth by the coronavirus situation has put global film industries in a fix. It will take multiple brainstorming sessions to plan new production and release schedules. The possibility of OTT platform releases is also likely.