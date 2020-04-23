Amazon Prime to release 'Forensic' on May 1

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas’ investigation thriller Forensic will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime, on May 1. The makers had initially considered a theatrical re-release, but as there was no clarity on the duration of the lockdown or the possibility of theatres re-opening soon, they have decided to release it on a digital platform.

Forensic was entering the second week of its theatrical run when the coronavirus situation hit. The positive response in the opening week could’ve kept it in theatres much longer. The makers have told us that they have been able to make a decent profit owing to the simultaneous worldwide release.