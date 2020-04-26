'Kammattipadam' actor Manikandan Achari ties knot in a simple ceremony; donates to CMDRF

By Express News Service

KOCH: Mollywood actor Manikandan R Achari, who rose to fame by successfully portraying the character of Balan in the movie Kammattipadam, tied the knot with Anjaly at a temple in Tripunithura on Sunday morning.

The actor avoided the marriage ceremony and handed over the amount that he set aside for the function to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to support the state's efforts to fight the COVID-19. The amount was handed over to M Swaraj, the MLA of Tripunithura assembly constituency soon after the wedding.

On Saturday, the actor came up with a video, which was posted from his Social Media account, in which he announced that he was going to get married on Sunday. Both Manikandan and Anjali were engaged to marry in November 2019 and the marriage was scheduled for April 2020.

"Tomorrow, we are getting married. Like you all know, we all are going through one of the toughest phases in all our lives. Hence, we have decided to make it simple. As per the social distancing norms, only our close family members will be attending the function. We will tie the knot at the nearby Temple. I request all of you to bless us with your mental presence, All those my friends and well-wishers can post wishes online," he said in the video.

Meanwhile, many of his colleagues have wished him online and hailed his noble gesture of scaling down the marriage expenses and donating to the CMDRF.

"Happy married life dear Mr. & Mrs.Manikandan. Wishing you guys all the Love and Joy of togetherness forever," posted actor Kunchakko Boban.