STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dulquer Salmaan apologises to Tamilians for ‘Prabhakara’ joke in ‘Varane Avashyamund’

A dialogue in Varane Avashyamund has upset a section of Tamil viewers who have misinterpreted it as an attack on Velupillai Prabhakaran.

Published: 28th April 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan (L) and LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan (L) and LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran (Photo | YouTube and AFP)

By Express News Service

Following the digital release of Dulquer Salmaan’s latest Malayalam film Varane Avashyamund, social media has seen some varied and interesting discussions, especially among Tamil viewers, as a large chunk of the film was shot in Chennai.

Some of the responses were not exactly what the makers expected. A misunderstanding about one scene has upset a section of Tamil viewers who have misinterpreted it as an attack on Velupillai Prabhakaran.

One Twitter user has pointed out a scene where Suresh Gopi calls his dog ‘Prabhakara’, saying that they were “gravely offended” by the “deliberate slander” on their Tamil leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, and demanded an apology from Dulquer and director Anoop Sathyan. 

When we reached out to the makers, they said they have been receiving too many abuses on social media which were directed not only at them but also their family members, some of whom are senior actors. 

Following this, Dulquer, who is also the producer, put out a statement to clarify the real intention behind the said scene, which is actually a reference to an iconic dialogue from Pattanapravesham, a popular film made by Anoop’s father, Sathyan Anthikad.

The comical nature of the latter scene, in which Thilakan addresses Karamana Janardhanan Nair as “Prabhakara!” has now become part of Malayali pop culture lexicon. Dulquer has also posted the clip from that film for further clarification.

In this statement, Dulquer wrote, “A lot of people have brought to my notice that the Prabhakaran joke in Varane Avashyamund is insulting to the Tamizh people. It was not intentional. The joke is a reference to an older Malayalam film Pattanapravesham and is a common meme in Kerala. It is a common name in Kerala as well so it wasn’t directed at any person living or dead as our disclaimer mentions in the beginning of the film.

Most people reacting are doing so without watching the film and are trying to spread hate. Hating on me and my director Anoop we can accept. Kindly keep it to us and not our fathers or senior actors from the film. I apologise to all of the good and kind tamizh people who felt offended. I have never intended to offend anyone through my films or my words. It’s genuinely a misunderstanding.

P.S. Some of you are being extremely abusive, threatening, deliberately hurtful and insulting family along with us. I wish that weren’t so.”Director Anoop too has offered a statement about the controversy. He said, “I was noticing the abusive posts/tags towards us about this particular funny sequence from our film Varane Avashyamund with the name ‘Prabhakaran’ in it. At first, I thought it’s better to ignore the negativity. 

Then, it got infectious and I believe I should officially make it clear as the writer-director of the film. The sequence is a direct reference from the Malayalam film Pattanapravesham. A hilarious scene, which is a common meme/sticker/troll because of its genuine humour. It got no reference to the LTTE leader Prabhakaran.

As Dulquer mentioned ‘Prabhakaran’ is a very common middle-aged man’s name in Kerala, including few of my close people/relatives. So I was very conscious to make this a harmless joke too. The film was based in Chennai because of my love for Tamil people and their culture. So I apologise to all of those who got hurt because of the misleading posts. To the abusers/troublemakers: I have travelled in Northern Srilanka, post-war including Jaffna, Killinochi, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya etc... I personally have heard about their struggles and I do empathise with them. I made many Tamil friends in Srilanka!Please watch Varane Avashyamund, with a lighter heart now! There is nothing offensive; just positive and heart-warming things. In-fact some online-reviewers blame me for being positive.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Varane Avashyamund Dulquer Salmaan Anoop Sathyan Velupillai Prabhakaran
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp