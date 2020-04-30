STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

A special bond had evolved between Irrfan and me: Priyadarshan

An extraordinary actor with ordinary looks and mannerisms.

Published: 30th April 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan (Twitter Photo)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: An extraordinary actor with ordinary looks and mannerisms. Director Priyadarshan described Irrfan Khan thus. The actor — who passed away on Wednesday — portrayed the main character of Billu in Priyadarshan’s Billu Barber, alongside Shahrukh Khan. The 2009 Bollywood film was a remake of popular Malayalam flick Kadha Parayumbol.

“While discussing the theme with Shahrukh, who was also the producer of Billu Barber, Irrfan Khan was our unanimous choice for the character of Billu. During 50 days of shooting, a special bonding evolved between me and Irrfan, which we continued with thereafter,” Priyadarshan told TNIE. The ace director said he first met Irrfan while the actor was enacting a play in Delhi.

“Later, when I watched him closely from behind the camera, I realised there was no difference between the actor I saw on stage and the star who enacted Billu. He portrayed the genuinely ordinary person, Billu, with extraordinary ease,” he recalled.

Priyadarshan said he even thought of casting Irrfan in a Malayalam movie. 
“But I didn’t tell him as I realised he wasn’t keen on acting in other languages. The reason may be that he wanted to dub for his characters. He also strove to maintain the genuine nature of the character to the core. Even dubbing with him was a rare experience. His dialogue delivery, pause and subtle modulations were unique,” he said. The last time he met the actor was at a party hosted in connection with the Mumbai International Film Festival. “He was under treatment by that time and said he wished to be a part of my movie again, health permitting,” the director said.

Mollywood’s tribute to the actor extraordinaire
Two Mollywood actors, Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy Thiruvothu, who acted with Irrfan Khan in Karwaan and Qarib Qarib Singlle respectively, paid rich tributes. “You were kind, witty, charming, curious, inspired, compassionate and always fun. I observed you the entire time like a student and a fan. Thanks to you, all through the shoot I had a constant smile plastered on my face. I laughed endlessly, struggled to keep a straight face, and so often stared at you in absolute awe. In return, you always had that grin. That amused grin at the world. Almost like it surprised you at all times. It’s how I’ll always remember you,” Dulquer posted on Facebook.

Parvathy also tweeted: “For always believing with such certainty and saying “it’s just the beginning!” Remembering you, Irrfan. “Mera Salam”. For that persistent ever-curious artistic spirit that created worlds from scratch, for always including your fellow actors in the joy of such creations, for owning those very human errors as well as the generosity of your being.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyadarshan Irrfan Khan
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp