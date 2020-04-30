A special bond had evolved between Irrfan and me: Priyadarshan

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: An extraordinary actor with ordinary looks and mannerisms. Director Priyadarshan described Irrfan Khan thus. The actor — who passed away on Wednesday — portrayed the main character of Billu in Priyadarshan’s Billu Barber, alongside Shahrukh Khan. The 2009 Bollywood film was a remake of popular Malayalam flick Kadha Parayumbol.

“While discussing the theme with Shahrukh, who was also the producer of Billu Barber, Irrfan Khan was our unanimous choice for the character of Billu. During 50 days of shooting, a special bonding evolved between me and Irrfan, which we continued with thereafter,” Priyadarshan told TNIE. The ace director said he first met Irrfan while the actor was enacting a play in Delhi.

“Later, when I watched him closely from behind the camera, I realised there was no difference between the actor I saw on stage and the star who enacted Billu. He portrayed the genuinely ordinary person, Billu, with extraordinary ease,” he recalled.

Priyadarshan said he even thought of casting Irrfan in a Malayalam movie.

“But I didn’t tell him as I realised he wasn’t keen on acting in other languages. The reason may be that he wanted to dub for his characters. He also strove to maintain the genuine nature of the character to the core. Even dubbing with him was a rare experience. His dialogue delivery, pause and subtle modulations were unique,” he said. The last time he met the actor was at a party hosted in connection with the Mumbai International Film Festival. “He was under treatment by that time and said he wished to be a part of my movie again, health permitting,” the director said.

Mollywood’s tribute to the actor extraordinaire

Two Mollywood actors, Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy Thiruvothu, who acted with Irrfan Khan in Karwaan and Qarib Qarib Singlle respectively, paid rich tributes. “You were kind, witty, charming, curious, inspired, compassionate and always fun. I observed you the entire time like a student and a fan. Thanks to you, all through the shoot I had a constant smile plastered on my face. I laughed endlessly, struggled to keep a straight face, and so often stared at you in absolute awe. In return, you always had that grin. That amused grin at the world. Almost like it surprised you at all times. It’s how I’ll always remember you,” Dulquer posted on Facebook.

Parvathy also tweeted: “For always believing with such certainty and saying “it’s just the beginning!” Remembering you, Irrfan. “Mera Salam”. For that persistent ever-curious artistic spirit that created worlds from scratch, for always including your fellow actors in the joy of such creations, for owning those very human errors as well as the generosity of your being.”