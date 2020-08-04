Anwar Rasheed to produce Othalanga Thuruthu movie adaptation

By Express News Service

Popular Malayalam comedy series Othalanga Thuruthu is being adapted for the big screen, with backing from filmmaker Anwar Rasheed (Ustad Hotel, Trance). Ambuji, the Kollam-based writer-director-editor of the series, confirmed the development to Express. The 6-episode series has gained a cult following on social media as many viewers took a liking to its naturalistic treatment, visuals, and amusing characters. The series, which is shot entirely in Kollam and features Kollam-based actors, got more attention during the lockdown as Malayali viewers went about searching for online content to pass their time.

Starring Abin Bino, Jayesh Janardhan and Jagadeesh Kumar, Othalanga Thuruthu is produced by Ambuji’s uncle Kuttans Pramod. Its speciality is that it didn’t bother with continuity as each episode tells a different story. It is available for streaming on YouTube.