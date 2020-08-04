STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ben Sebastian's ‘Wolfman’ is an action-packed treat

Ben Sebastian had little experience to start with. That’s when he stumbled on the YouTube tutorial ‘Film Riot’ which cracked almost all Hollywood action techniques.

A clip from the short film ‘Wolfman’

By Express News Service

Action is everybody’s favourite genre. However, rarely do we get to see a short film with slick action and adrenaline-pumped moments. ‘Wolfman’, a short film by Ben Sebastian, aims to fill the void. Jam-packed with testosterone, the 12-minute film attempts to recreate high-energy Hollywoodesque stunt sequences on a much cheaper canvas and pulls it off quite successfully. Following a unique narrative pattern, Wolfman stands out for its treatment, cinematography and sleek editing.

Quiz Ben on what prompted him to take a different route and he says: “I was always into action movies and computer games so this was a natural choice. My search for action short films made in India showed there was a huge void. So, I decided to do something on that genre.”

Ben had little experience to start with. That’s when he stumbled on the YouTube tutorial ‘Film Riot’ which cracked almost all Hollywood action techniques. In his words, the channel taught “action sequences can be done much with a cheaper budget if one has the right tools and editing skills”.

Shot on a limited budget and with amateur crew, Wolfman took shape on the editing table. “I made it without violating the basic editing rules. It wasn’t hard as we were prepared, even without a storyboard. The tutorials on VFX and colour grading came handy too,” says Ben. The team had Sachu Kusumalayam behind the camera while Abhijith and Naveen did the fight choreography. Wolfman is available on YouTube.

