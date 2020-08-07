STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Bobby Deol’s 'Class of 1983' to be out on August 21

Bobby Deol’s Class of '83 will premiere on Netflix on August 21, the makers announced today.

Published: 07th August 2020 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Bobby Deol’s Class of '83 will premiere on Netflix on August 21, the makers announced today. The film marks the digital debut of Deol. Based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, the story revolves around an honest cop who becomes the dean of the police academy. There, he decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies by training five policemen to be lethal assassins.

Class of '83 is directed by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. This is the third collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies, after Betaal and Bard of Blood. The film also stars Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan and others.

“I love the sheer variety of content a digital medium like Netflix has to offer,” Bobby said in a statement. “The 1980s was a fascinating period in Mumbai’s history, and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again.

When Atul and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class Of '83.”Bobby Deol was last seen in Housefull 4. The actor is also headlining the upcoming web-series Aashram. Directed by Prakash Jha, the MX Player original is set to stream on August 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bobby Deol Netflix
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp