Bobby Deol’s 'Class of 1983' to be out on August 21

By Express News Service

Bobby Deol’s Class of '83 will premiere on Netflix on August 21, the makers announced today. The film marks the digital debut of Deol. Based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, the story revolves around an honest cop who becomes the dean of the police academy. There, he decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies by training five policemen to be lethal assassins.

Class of '83 is directed by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. This is the third collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies, after Betaal and Bard of Blood. The film also stars Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan and others.

“I love the sheer variety of content a digital medium like Netflix has to offer,” Bobby said in a statement. “The 1980s was a fascinating period in Mumbai’s history, and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again.

When Atul and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class Of '83.”Bobby Deol was last seen in Housefull 4. The actor is also headlining the upcoming web-series Aashram. Directed by Prakash Jha, the MX Player original is set to stream on August 28.