STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jeethu Joseph on making changes to Drishyam 2

It appears the recently announced sequel to Drishyam will take some more time to start production.

Published: 12th August 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Mohanlal

Actor Mohanlal

By Express News Service

It appears the recently announced sequel to Drishyam will take some more time to start production. The update comes from director Jeethu Joseph, who was addressing students at a college interaction recently. The filmmaker said he had to make a couple of changes to the script to take into account the ongoing pandemic.“After completing the script, I gave it to some people to read. As per their suggestions, I made a few corrections, and then put the script aside to go and do other stuff. Later I came back to it and took a second look at the script, and when one does that, one starts noticing some problems,” said Jeethu. “I noticed that I had written a scene which required a crowd, and considering the current situation, it’s impossible to shoot that.”

However, the director found a way to fix that and come up with a much better solution. “Like a blessing in disguise, a different idea came to me which doesn’t require anyone in that scene. It gave the script a different dimension. I realized that writing it that way was advantageous to the script. My problem was solved.” 

Drishyam 2, which is once again backed by Anthony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Films, was supposed to start shooting on August 17, but had to be postponed again as the surging COVID cases and heavy rains made things more complicated in Kerala. The shoot may start in September if things improve in the state. Mohanlal recently returned to Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jeethu Joseph Drishyam 2 Actor Mohanlal
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp