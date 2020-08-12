Jeethu Joseph on making changes to Drishyam 2

By Express News Service

It appears the recently announced sequel to Drishyam will take some more time to start production. The update comes from director Jeethu Joseph, who was addressing students at a college interaction recently. The filmmaker said he had to make a couple of changes to the script to take into account the ongoing pandemic.“After completing the script, I gave it to some people to read. As per their suggestions, I made a few corrections, and then put the script aside to go and do other stuff. Later I came back to it and took a second look at the script, and when one does that, one starts noticing some problems,” said Jeethu. “I noticed that I had written a scene which required a crowd, and considering the current situation, it’s impossible to shoot that.”

However, the director found a way to fix that and come up with a much better solution. “Like a blessing in disguise, a different idea came to me which doesn’t require anyone in that scene. It gave the script a different dimension. I realized that writing it that way was advantageous to the script. My problem was solved.”

Drishyam 2, which is once again backed by Anthony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Films, was supposed to start shooting on August 17, but had to be postponed again as the surging COVID cases and heavy rains made things more complicated in Kerala. The shoot may start in September if things improve in the state. Mohanlal recently returned to Kerala.