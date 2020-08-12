No direct OTT release for 'One', confirm makers

By Express News Service

Despite the makers of Mammootty’s One stating earlier that their film will be released only theatrically, new rumours suggesting that it will be directly released on an OTT platform have surfaced online again.

Director Santosh Vishwanath has rubbished these rumours, confirming that the makers are still sticking with the theatrical release plan and that the film is best viewed inside a theatre.

One, which also stars Murali Gopi, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan, is almost complete with a minor portion left to be filmed. This portion is said to feature Mammootty’s character, a fictitious Chief Minister named Kadakkal Chandran, amidst a crowd. As it’s not practical to shoot such a sequence right now, the makers are waiting for the right time to film it. The film has a script by Bobby-Sanjay.