Asif Ali, Nivin Pauly, Vinay Forrt and others team up for music video

Actor-musician Shabareesh Varma has conceived a music video titled Lokam, for which he has gathered some of the biggest names in the industry such as Nivin Pauly, Vinay Forrt, Asif Ali, Vineeth Srinivasan, and Siju Wilson. A teaser has been released on social media. Intended as a Covid-19 awareness video and a fundraiser for Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, the music video also features Saiju Kurup, Darshana Rajendran, Chemban Vinod Jose, Swasika, Ahaana Krishna, Alphonse Putharen, Gauthami Nair, and Balu Varghese among others.

The video, cut by editor Ajmal Sabu, will be released in a few days. Shabareesh, who has also penned the lyrics and composed the music for Lokam, reveals that the cast members have also lent their voices for the video. “I gave everyone particular guidelines on how to film themselves in the comfort of their own homes. Doing this directly wouldn’t have been easy as some of the participants’ homes were in containment zones. It took some time as I had to coordinate everything myself,” he says.

The lockdown and pandemic have compelled several Malayalam film personalities to exercise their creative muscles. Director Mridul Nair is soon coming up with a music video titled Return, in which Deepak Parambol, Sunny Wayne and others have appeared. Some of the notable awareness short films released recently are Thirike, featuring Vinay Forrt and Asha Sarath, and Sarbath, featuring production controller Badusha.