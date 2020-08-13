'Vinnai Thedi Pokiren' an anti melody of lost love

Gautham S By

Express News Service

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, many talented youngsters have come up with creative projects that have kept the audience entertained during the bleak times. ‘Vinnai Thedi Pokiren’, a Tamil music video by city-based director Akki Vinayak has become very popular on YouTube since its release recently. The music video stars Amrita Ammuz, the model from Idukki who went viral on social media for being the look-alike of actress Aishwarya Rai.

Lijo Lonappan, who is the producer plays Amrita’s love interest. The album narrates the story of a guy who is shattered after he lost his love because of his attitude. “Many music videos depict endearing love stories. However, not many portray the painful break up a lot of us go through. I wanted the viewers to see the other side of a love story. Lijo wanted to do a music video with unique content as well,” says Akki Vinayak, who is also the lyricist.

After penning the lyrics while traveling, Akki sent the song to music director Joy Jinith. “Most of the breakup songs evoke pathos. I wanted the song to elicit a different feel or reaction from the viewers. Hence, Joy composed a fast track. However, I guess that worked out the best for the video,” adds Akki.

According to him, the casting of Amrita proved beneficial for the video. “However, that wasn’t purposeful. The song was planned much before. It was Lijo who chose her for the character. Her videos and photos became viral during the shoot. Her presence in the video played a substantial part in increasing the number of views.” The video released through the official YouTube channel of Muzik247 has received around 77,000 views since it went live. Alin Shah lent his voice while Abhinanth R handled the cinematography. Arun Das is credited as the editor.

The music video was shot in just two days at Pettimudi, Adimali, and Munnar. Akki says that the shooting and the post-production works were really demanding. “We shot with a minimal crew. The cinematographer and I handled multiple things. The interesting thing was that none of the crew met during post-production. Everyone worked from their homes, the coordination was done through video calls. However, we were able to bring out a good video,” says Akki. Akki adds that he chose to write in Tamil as he feels it is more easy to express in the language. “Writing in Malayalam is much more complex. Also, I thought Tamil is apt for a breakup song.” Akki is currently working on another music video.