STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Vinnai Thedi Pokiren' an anti melody of lost love

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, many talented youngsters have come up with  creative projects that have kept the audience entertained during the bleak times.

Published: 13th August 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the music video

A still from the music video

By Gautham S
Express News Service

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, many talented youngsters have come up with creative projects that have kept the audience entertained during the bleak times. ‘Vinnai Thedi Pokiren’, a Tamil music video by city-based director Akki Vinayak has become very popular on YouTube since its release recently. The music video stars Amrita Ammuz, the model from Idukki who went viral on social media for being the look-alike of actress Aishwarya Rai.

Lijo Lonappan, who is the producer plays Amrita’s love interest. The album narrates the story of a guy who is shattered after he lost his love because of his attitude. “Many music videos depict endearing love stories. However, not many portray the painful break up a lot of us go through. I wanted the viewers to see the other side of a love story. Lijo wanted to do a music video with unique content as well,” says Akki Vinayak, who is also the lyricist.

After penning the lyrics while traveling, Akki sent the song to music director Joy Jinith. “Most of the breakup songs evoke pathos. I wanted the song to elicit a different feel or reaction from the viewers. Hence, Joy composed a fast track. However, I guess that worked out the best for the video,” adds Akki.

According to him, the casting of Amrita proved beneficial for the video. “However, that wasn’t purposeful. The song was planned much before. It was Lijo who chose her for the character. Her videos and photos became viral during the shoot. Her presence in the video played a substantial part in increasing the number of views.” The video released through the official YouTube channel of Muzik247 has received around 77,000 views since it went live. Alin Shah lent his voice while Abhinanth R handled the cinematography. Arun Das is credited as the editor.

The music video was shot in just two days at Pettimudi, Adimali, and Munnar. Akki says that the shooting and the post-production works were really demanding. “We shot with a minimal crew. The cinematographer and I handled multiple things. The interesting thing was that none of the crew met during post-production. Everyone worked from their homes, the coordination was done through video calls. However, we were able to bring out a good video,” says Akki. Akki adds that he chose to write in Tamil as he feels it is more easy to express in the language. “Writing in Malayalam is much more complex. Also, I thought Tamil is apt for a breakup song.” Akki is currently working on another music video.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vinnai Thedi Pokiren Tamil music video Akki Vinayak
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp