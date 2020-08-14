STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exhibitors’ nod for OTT release of Kilometres & Kilometres kicks up row

On Wednesday evening, the FEUOK had issued a letter giving consent to Anto Joseph Film Company, the distributors of the movie, to release it online.

Published: 14th August 2020 05:03 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The decision taken by the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) to allow the OTT release of Tovino-starrer Kilometres & Kilometres has triggered a new controversy with a section of directors and producers alleging double standards by the organisation. On Wednesday evening, the FEUOK had issued a letter giving consent to Anto Joseph Film Company, the distributors of the movie, to release it online.

“The decision of the exhibitors was not to allow films to get released on OTT platforms before their theatre release. But considering that the movie Kilometres & Kilometres, which was completed and censored already, faced the threat of piracy (some of the scenes of the movie were leaked online), we have accepted Anto’s request and allowed him to release it on OTT,” according to a statement issued by FEUOK.

However, criticising the decision, director Aashiq Abu said at a time when the entire world is fighting the pandemic, the “order” issued by FEUOK is like a ‘fatwa’. “Poor Anto Joseph was given some relaxations. However, others should be cautious. Your films will not hit screens,” Aashiq Abu sarcastically posted in his Facebook post.

Sharing the statement by FEUOK, producer Ashiq Usman said: “Thanks for making us laugh at the time of this pandemic. Ashiq’s decision to commence shooting during the lockdown was criticised by a section of producers and FEUOK. Meanwhile, the office-bearers of the organisation said the decision to allow OTT release was taken after considering the fact that the producer of Kilometres & Kilometres has handed over a letter to the organisation, urging it to allow the OTT release as they are facing piracy threat. ‘Moreover, they will suffer heavy financial loss, if the full movie was uploaded online. No OTT platform will be ready to buy the rights if it is leaked’, they have said.”

