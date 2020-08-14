STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISRO scientists release music video 'Uyarum Sankholiyil' urging people to stay positive amid COVID-19

A group of scientists from ISRO are in the spotlight for a song they released, which narrates the strength of perseverance of Indians, and the need to stay positive

Published: 14th August 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

The video is produced by Shiju G Thomas, a scientist at ISRO, under ROCK@BAND of Space Engineers Association.

By Gautham S
Express News Service

Indian Space Research Organisation, Thiruvananthapuram, has played pivotal roles in many space missions from India. The organization has been instrumental in the advancement of space science and technology for not just country, but the entire world. Now, a group of scientists from ISRO has released a music video titled ‘Uyarum Sankholiyil’, that urges people to stay positive when the country is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside territorial and economic challenges. The video is produced by Shiju G Thomas, a scientist at ISRO, under ROCK@BAND of Space Engineers Association.

According to lyricist Abhilash Narayan, the song also narrates anecdotes from pre-independent India and how those struggles led an agrarian nation on a resurgent, progressive, and scientific path. “Our nation is going through a difficult time. The pandemic, economy, loss of jobs and looming threat of international conflict has got everyone’s spirits down. The song tries to remind listeners of the various values that our nation possesses and ends with a positive note that this too shall pass,” says Abhilash.

“Even developed nations are in crisis because of Covi-19. A developing country like ours is putting up a really strong fight, while also helping other nations. As scientists, we were proud that technologies like telemedicine and online education have been normalised,” says Shiju, who composed the song and edited the video.

Gagul Joseph, a Kochi-based singer rendered the song. 
Arun Raj, Kishore KGK, Sanand T V and Vinay Unnikrishnan did the backing vocals while Kishore MS played the flute. Renju Chandran and Jayalakshmi M are the lead actors in the video. Krishna Kumar and Atul Joy handled the cinematography.  The team says it was challenging to do the video as everyone was working from different places. However, they are happy that the outcome has been good.

Art and science
The ROCK@BAND released a patriotic song named ‘I am an Indian’ in 2017 which had lyrics in fifteen Indian languages ‘Uyarum Sankholiyil’ is getting great response too, especially since it is an offering from members of one of our country’s most esteemed organisations. The spirit of these spacemen is motivating many. “It is important for people to stay positive and motivated. Our country has faced and overcome severe crises. People need to be patient and rely on science and technology,” concludes Renju.

