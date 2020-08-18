Trailer of Shane Nigam's 'Veyil' out

By Express News Service

After a brief period of controversy, Shane Nigam’s upcoming film Veyil has been finally completed. The makers have released the film’s trailer online. The footage gives the impression of a moving, performance-heavy story with Shane, Shine and a bunch of newcomers in a series of intense moments.

Goodwill Entertainments, which is backing the film, had earlier announced in March that the film was scheduled for a May release, but that plan was cancelled after the pandemic outbreak.Trance-fame Praveen Prabhakar has edited the film which has been shot by Shaz Mohammed. The music has been composed by Kaala and Vikram Vedha composer Pradeep Kumar.