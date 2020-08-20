STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biju Menon signs investigation thriller 'Thalayundu Udalilla'

The film will see director Sugeeth reteaming with the actor after Ordinary, 3 Dots and Madhuranaranga

Published: 20th August 2020 10:04 AM

Mollywood actor Biju Menon

By Express News Service

Director Sugeeth is set to try something different and serious in his next film. The Madhuranaranga and Ordinary director will reteam with Biju Menon for an investigation thriller titled Thalayundu Udalilla. Biju will play a sub-inspector named Soman Nadar.

The teaser poster revealed by the makers and the title hints at a dark murder mystery. The clues in the poster also suggest the possibility of the story taking place in an older period. Sugeeth will direct it from a script penned by Dileep Ponnappan and Prem Radhakrishnan.

Nishad Koya and Ajeesh OK are producing the film under the banner of Wall Poster Entertainments, which also backed Sugeeth’s last film My Santa starring Dileep. The shoot is expected to begin once the pandemic situation improves. The first-look of Biju Menon in character will be revealed on Onam day. 

Cinematographer Faisal Ali, who has shot all of Sugeeth’s films except Kinavalli, has been roped in to crank the camera while Jakes Bejoy will work on the music. Sugeeth previously directed Biju in Ordinary, 3 Dots and Madhuranaranga. Last seen in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the actor won raves for his performance as a senior police officer in it.

